Wife relives news of death

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, June 01, 2017

A LAUTOKA woman is distraught that news of her husband's death in a car accident was relayed to her four hours after he died in hospital.

Mohini Goundar's world took a drastic turn yesterday when she was informed of her husband's death.

The mother of one had been at work when her husband's supervisor came by to relay the news.

It is understood that Mrs Goundar's husband, David, was involved in a car accident early yesterday morning and was rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Mr Goundar was driving from Lautoka to Suva.

At her Saweni home yesterday she was distraught at having been relayed the news of her husband's death so late.

"I work at a nearby school and my husband's boss came and told me he was in an accident and there was a long pause before he said my husband was no more.

"I don't know how to relay the news to my son.

"The details of the accident are vague. I was informed at 11 and that was really mean. I wish I was there, I shoud have gone to see him. The accident happened at 6am, he died at 7am and I was informed at 11am."








