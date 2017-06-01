Students rejoice as school reopens

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Andra Lazarescu (centre) with students during the opening of the newly-built Vunikavikaloa Primary School in Ra. Picture: REINAL CHAND

A LONG year of working through tough conditions is now over for the students of Vunikavikaloa Arya School in Nalawa, Ra, after the official opening of the school yesterday.

The school had been badly damaged during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

The Category 5 storm ripped off the schools roof, damaging eight classrooms and four adjacent teachers homes when it hit on February 20, 2016.

For Andra Lazarescu seeing the school finally opened has been a moment of pure joy.

Ms Lazarescu arrived in the country four days before Severe TC Winston and was devastated when she saw the extensive damage the cyclone caused.

Upon witnessing the damage at the school she initiated fundraising drives through the help of her friends and family.

"We saw the school as it was then and it was appalling," she said.

"We called home and we said we have to do something, we have to help the people here.

"It came as much relief to her when Fiji Red Cross Society and New Zealand Red Cross agreed to rebuild the school.

"My friends from Rotary and those back home in new Zealand have been fantastic. We organised for all the furniture here. Some were saved, but most of everything else was replaced. There were a lot of people who made this possible and it's true when they say people make a difference."

The refurbished buildings and teachers homes were officially opened by President Major General (retired) Jioji Konrote.

Fiji Red Cross Society and New Zealand Red Cross partnered to rebuild the school under the government's Adopt a School initiative.

FRCS director Filipe Nainoca said the project was a great example of partnership.

"Working alongside us we've had not only New Zealand Red Cross, but Rotary, the Ministry, the Nalawa community, parents, the mothers club and, of course, our own volunteers," he said.

"This project is a true example of the power of humanity in action."

Mr Konrote commended the efforts of those who had helped rebuild the school.

"I congratulate you on the work you have done and continue to do, to meet the needs of those made vulnerable due to TC Winston.

"The Vunikavikaloa School project is a unique one, with Government, New Zealand Red Cross, Fiji Red Cross, Rotary, parents, teachers, and students of the school and the community of Nalawa coming together to rebuild the school and refurbish it. You did it together."