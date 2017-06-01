Fiji Time: 2:09 PM on Thursday 1 June

Call for free, fair election

Nasik Swami
Thursday, June 01, 2017

OPPOSITION Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa has told New Zealand's Foreign Affairs Minister, Gerry Brownlee about the need for the country to have a free and fair election in 2018.

Ro Teimumu said Mr Brownlee visited her office yesterday for discussions.

"The Opposition highlighted several issues to the attention of Mr Brownlee, which included the draconian provisions in the Constitution of Fiji, the need for free and fair election in 2018, systematic derailing of parliamentary processes and the implications of the amendments to the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill," she said.

Ro Teimumu said the meeting touched briefly on seasonal labour work.

The Opposition delegation thanked the Government and people of New Zealand for maintaining its principled position on Fiji and expressed hope that New Zealand would continue to help Fiji rebuild its democratic institutions.








