NFP eyes change

THE National Federation Party (NFP) will make some major policy announcements to enhance the livelihood of Fijians at its annual convention at Lautoka's Girmit Centre on Saturday.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said the theme for the convention was "Change is coming".

"Change is coming, cha­nge is inevitable and we invite the people of Fiji to be part of this momentous change for the social, economic and political advancement of our nation," Prof Prasad said.

He said the party expected one of its largest gatherings in the past decade.

"For most of the past decade, except for the brief lead-up to and after the 2014 general election, political activity was banned by the military regime. As a result, people had no choice but forced to listen to a single point of view. But things changed especially after resumption of parliamentary democracy," he said. "Our popularity is gaining momentum in the lead-up to the 2018 General Election. It is one step at a time and we will definitely not run out of steam as recently predicted by Government."

He said the party had great faith and confidence in the people to make decisions that were politically and ethically correct.

"They understand that our struggle is for equality, dignity and justice for all our ordinary people."

Prof Prasad said there was great interest shown in the convention.

"Unfortunately, not all can attend but certainly encourage those who can to do so. They will not be disappointed," he said.

"In the past six months, I have travelled around the country listening to the people. We will continue this campaign and based on feedback, formulate policies in the lead-up to the election."








