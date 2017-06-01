Fiji Time: 2:09 PM on Thursday 1 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Passion leads Lanieta to Star Search

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, June 01, 2017

THEY say the passion for singing comes from within and that is true for 20-year-old Lanieta Sauliga.

Sauliga, an ardent singer, will take part at this year's Kaila! Star Search competition for the first time and she is expecting tough competition from the other 24 contestants.

"I met the other contestants last Saturday when we had the briefing and the photoshoot and they are all talented," she said.

Sauliga, who is the youngest of five siblings, said she wanted to make her dad and her family proud by winning the competition.

"The passion for singing just ignited in me naturally when I was 10 years old. My dad is a musician, so I have learnt a lot from him by accompanying him to live gigs and shows," she said.

According to Sauliga, her dad had advised her to never get nervous on stage while performing.

She said it was the constant motivation from her friends that finally convinced her to enter the competition this year.

"The support from my family and friends has been incredible until now. Through the auditions they were supporting me and they will support me when I perform in the finals," Sauliga said.

Sauliga said her favourite artiste was Stevie Wonder

Her message to upcoming young singers is not to be afraid to take part in any competition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65540.6364
JPY 54.396651.3966
GBP 0.37520.3672
EUR 0.43180.4198
NZD 0.69230.6593
AUD 0.65630.6313
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 01st, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Devil blamed for rape
  2. Houses for bachelors
  3. Bainimarama tours NZ naval ship
  4. NFP eyes change
  5. Northern stars Krishna, Tuwai to lead birthday bash
  6. Call for free, fair election
  7. Fiji to lobby US support
  8. Structural damage
  9. $2.8m from bauxite
  10. Youths work for free

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. 3 doors of a home Saturday (27 May)