Passion leads Lanieta to Star Search

+ Enlarge this image Kaila! Star Search contestant Lanieta Sauliga. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THEY say the passion for singing comes from within and that is true for 20-year-old Lanieta Sauliga.

Sauliga, an ardent singer, will take part at this year's Kaila! Star Search competition for the first time and she is expecting tough competition from the other 24 contestants.

"I met the other contestants last Saturday when we had the briefing and the photoshoot and they are all talented," she said.

Sauliga, who is the youngest of five siblings, said she wanted to make her dad and her family proud by winning the competition.

"The passion for singing just ignited in me naturally when I was 10 years old. My dad is a musician, so I have learnt a lot from him by accompanying him to live gigs and shows," she said.

According to Sauliga, her dad had advised her to never get nervous on stage while performing.

She said it was the constant motivation from her friends that finally convinced her to enter the competition this year.

"The support from my family and friends has been incredible until now. Through the auditions they were supporting me and they will support me when I perform in the finals," Sauliga said.

Sauliga said her favourite artiste was Stevie Wonder

Her message to upcoming young singers is not to be afraid to take part in any competition.