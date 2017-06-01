Ministry committed to help the elderly

/ Front page / News

PERMANENT secretary for the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Josefa Koroivueta said they were committed to help the elderly and would look into the plight of Ben Latchmi, a 54-year-old resident of Koroipita, who is in need of regular medical assistance and care.

Residents of Koroipita and several religious organisations have been working on finding Ms Latchmi a place at the Golden Age home but their efforts have proved futile.

Ms Latchmi is a recipient of social welfare assistance of $50 cash and $60 food voucher. But she pays $8 a week for her unit at Koroipita leaving her with less than $20 to survive on in a month.

She suffers from diabetes mellitus type 2, ischemic heart disease, chronic kidney disease, dyslipedimia and hirsutism.

Two months ago, a family at Koroipita settlement had taken Ms Latchmi under their care after finding her sprawled on the floor of her unit doubling in pain because she hadn't had a decent meal in several days.

Rosylin Kumar, a resident of Koroipita, said Ms Latchmi had a tendency to beg on the streets in her bid to contribute something to the family.

She said Ms Latchmi insisted her social welfare contributions were not enough and she needed to help Mrs Kumar and her four children.

Dr Koroivueta said he wasn't aware of Ms Latchmi's case.

"I have not heard of a Ben Latchmi referred to me. I am surprised they have been trying for two years and I haven't heard of it. We will look into it and see what her status is," he said.