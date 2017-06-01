Fiji Time: 2:10 PM on Thursday 1 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ministry committed to help the elderly

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, June 01, 2017

PERMANENT secretary for the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Josefa Koroivueta said they were committed to help the elderly and would look into the plight of Ben Latchmi, a 54-year-old resident of Koroipita, who is in need of regular medical assistance and care.

Residents of Koroipita and several religious organisations have been working on finding Ms Latchmi a place at the Golden Age home but their efforts have proved futile.

Ms Latchmi is a recipient of social welfare assistance of $50 cash and $60 food voucher. But she pays $8 a week for her unit at Koroipita leaving her with less than $20 to survive on in a month.

She suffers from diabetes mellitus type 2, ischemic heart disease, chronic kidney disease, dyslipedimia and hirsutism.

Two months ago, a family at Koroipita settlement had taken Ms Latchmi under their care after finding her sprawled on the floor of her unit doubling in pain because she hadn't had a decent meal in several days.

Rosylin Kumar, a resident of Koroipita, said Ms Latchmi had a tendency to beg on the streets in her bid to contribute something to the family.

She said Ms Latchmi insisted her social welfare contributions were not enough and she needed to help Mrs Kumar and her four children.

Dr Koroivueta said he wasn't aware of Ms Latchmi's case.

"I have not heard of a Ben Latchmi referred to me. I am surprised they have been trying for two years and I haven't heard of it. We will look into it and see what her status is," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65540.6364
JPY 54.396651.3966
GBP 0.37520.3672
EUR 0.43180.4198
NZD 0.69230.6593
AUD 0.65630.6313
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 01st, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Devil blamed for rape
  2. Houses for bachelors
  3. Bainimarama tours NZ naval ship
  4. NFP eyes change
  5. Northern stars Krishna, Tuwai to lead birthday bash
  6. Call for free, fair election
  7. Fiji to lobby US support
  8. Structural damage
  9. $2.8m from bauxite
  10. Youths work for free

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. 3 doors of a home Saturday (27 May)