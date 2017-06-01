/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Subash Chand Bos shows the crack on the floor of his Cuvu home. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

A SIGATOKA man whose house sustained more than $43,000 worth of structural damage during a Department of Local Government and Housing project at Cuvu said he had exhausted all attempts to get his issues addressed and had been forced to resort to the media.

Subash Chand Bos claims the structure of his home was compromised when development work at Cuvu squatter settlement was done last year by contractors.

"I am president of the Cuvu Settlement Committee and I helped to organise everything so that the work would go smoothly," the 70-year-old said.

"But when they began digging a drain next to my house in June last year, I noticed it was more than one metre deep and it caused cracks to appear inside my house.

"And then the vibration from a roller that was making a road beside my house made the cracks worse and it also caused part of my house to sink.

"Also when the rain fell after that, I noticed that it caused big damage to my roof because water began pouring in.

"I had to move my family to one room in my house because the other parts of the house are unsafe for us to live in."

Mr Bos said he had written to the Local Government and Housing Ministry seeking permission for them divide his block into two, so that he could build another home and tear down the damaged structure.

The resident said nothing had been done to address his issue so far.

Local Government and Housing Minister Parveen Kumar said he was aware of Mr Bos's issue and solutions suggested by his ministry had been rejected by the Cuvu resident.

"We had offered to repair or rebuild his home but he demanded $300,000 from us instead and we are not going to pay that kind of money," he claimed.

"We understand that his house was damaged but we were unable to ascertain whether the damage was a pre-existing condition or whether it happened during the development work.

"Either way, we were willing to help him but he was demanding too much money when compared with the damage his home had sustained."

Mr Bos denied making any such demand. He claimed he only asked for $43,470.

"I was dealing with the director and not the minister, so I am not sure what information was given to him, maybe he did not receive the correct information," the Cuvu resident said.