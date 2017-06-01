Fiji Time: 2:09 PM on Thursday 1 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Youths work for free

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, June 01, 2017

A LAUTOKA amputee, whose house was damaged by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, says he will never forget the generosity of the members of a Lautoka youth group after they repaired his leaking roof last week.

Yenpeshwar Naidu, 41, also said he owed a lot to the Providing Young Generations Movement In Every Situation (PYGMIES) youth club for doing the repair works for free of charge.

"We had a Western Disabled Association workshop and the PYGMIES youth leader Josateki Labalaba volunteered to help," he said.

"When he came to pick me up from my home in Natokowaqa, he noticed the new roofing iron and asked me if I needed any help.

"I told him that I had received the tins through Government's Help for Homes program but I couldn't find anyone to do the repairs. Joe came with his youth members and they did it for free and I am so thankful because all the carpenters I had contacted wanted $50 a day.

"I can't afford that because I am not working."

Mr Naidu's wife Nileshni Reddy works a few days a week for Punjas and the money she earns is used to support the family and to buy medicines that he needs on a daily basis.

The family receives $50 food voucher and $30 cash every month.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65540.6364
JPY 54.396651.3966
GBP 0.37520.3672
EUR 0.43180.4198
NZD 0.69230.6593
AUD 0.65630.6313
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 01st, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Devil blamed for rape
  2. Houses for bachelors
  3. Bainimarama tours NZ naval ship
  4. NFP eyes change
  5. Northern stars Krishna, Tuwai to lead birthday bash
  6. Call for free, fair election
  7. Fiji to lobby US support
  8. Structural damage
  9. $2.8m from bauxite
  10. Youths work for free

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. 3 doors of a home Saturday (27 May)