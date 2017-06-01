Youths work for free

/ Front page / News

A LAUTOKA amputee, whose house was damaged by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, says he will never forget the generosity of the members of a Lautoka youth group after they repaired his leaking roof last week.

Yenpeshwar Naidu, 41, also said he owed a lot to the Providing Young Generations Movement In Every Situation (PYGMIES) youth club for doing the repair works for free of charge.

"We had a Western Disabled Association workshop and the PYGMIES youth leader Josateki Labalaba volunteered to help," he said.

"When he came to pick me up from my home in Natokowaqa, he noticed the new roofing iron and asked me if I needed any help.

"I told him that I had received the tins through Government's Help for Homes program but I couldn't find anyone to do the repairs. Joe came with his youth members and they did it for free and I am so thankful because all the carpenters I had contacted wanted $50 a day.

"I can't afford that because I am not working."

Mr Naidu's wife Nileshni Reddy works a few days a week for Punjas and the money she earns is used to support the family and to buy medicines that he needs on a daily basis.

The family receives $50 food voucher and $30 cash every month.