Northern stars Krishna, Tuwai to lead birthday bash

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, June 01, 2017

TWO Fijian sporting stars with origins in the North — Roy Krishna and Jerry Tuwai — will lead Fiji Link's third birthday celebrations in Labasa on Saturday.

In a statement, Fiji Link's general manager Athil Narayan said the domestic carrier was taking celebrations to the Friendly North for the second year in a row.

"The airline has planned an exciting array of activities on Saturday for Labasa residents, which includes meet and greets with Krishna and Tuwai, special Fiji Link sale fares, and giveaways for crowds," he said.

"The highlight of the day will be a special exhibition match between the Labasa soccer team and Macuata rugby team.

"In what may be a first for Fiji, fans will get to see their favourite teams play a short half of soccer followed by a short half of rugby."

Mr Narayan said they were excited to once again celebrate their birthday with friends in Labasa to thank them for making Fiji Link their airline of choice.

"We're always looking for opportunities to engage with the community here and this Saturday will offer Labasa residents heaps of fun, excitement and massive discount on Fiji Link flights," he said.

"Our Sales team will be here with us, as will our Ambassadors. It's an excellent chance for people to meet Roy Krishna and Jerry Tuwai, who are both proud sons of Vanua Levu. We will also have our pilots and cabin crew with us, answering questions from students and young people about a career in aviation."

Mr Narayan said young people had many questions about requirements to become cabin crew or pilots with their airline during last year's celebration.

"Festivities start at 10am at Labasa's Subrail Park (ground 2)," he said.








