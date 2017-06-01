Houses for bachelors

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Villagers of Korobua and Vatudamu in Cakaudrove at the workshop yesterday. Picture SERAFINA SILAITOGA

A CAKAUDROVE youth group will earn a minimum of $36,000 in two year's time from their yaqona farm to build houses for their bachelors.

Aligning their plans with the proposed village bylaw that warrants every village bachelor to build a house and farm before marriage, the Korobua Youth group has drawn up plans to plant 600 yaqona plants every year so they could fund the project.

Club executive, Semi Teidamu said they started the farming project in January this year after being informed about the village bylaw.

"But we also decided to do this farming project for our own good because we need to plan well and earn an income to invest for the future youths of this village," he said.

"The $36,000 is the minimum income we will get if we sell one grog plant at $80 each but the normal price is about $250 a plant so we will get more if we increase our price. The main aim of this project is to build houses for our young boys and they also have their own farms to support their individual plans."

The youths, who were at a sustainable management training, were also enlightened about the business potential in their own backyard.

Agriculture officer Timoci Vakaboro challenged the youths to increase income from their land. He reminded the youths that while income increased, it was equally important to practise sustainable farming.

"They have also been taught important points to consider while running a farming business."