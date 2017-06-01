Fiji Time: 2:09 PM on Thursday 1 June

Hospital discharges villagers

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, June 01, 2017

THREE villagers admitted at the Labasa Hospital last week with fish poisoning have been discharged.

Mali District representative Seru Moce said the villagers were well and resuming their lives in the village.

Mr Moce said the other villagers received mild treatment at the hospital and returned on Sunday, adding they were well too.

Mr Moce said the villagers had learnt their lesson about consuming poisonous fish such as dabea (moray eel) after their experience on Sunday.

"We can only hope that the incident is not repeated as it can claim lives," he said.

A total of 16 villagers from Ligaulevu Village on Mali were rushed to Labasa Hospital on Sunday after consuming a dabea (moray eel).

Ministry of Fisheries deputy secretary, Sanaila Naqali, had earlier urged villagers to follow their advice regarding poisonous fish species.

Mr Naqali said dabea was on the list of poisonous fish and this had been circulated widely.

"There is always a high price for 'disobedience', it accrues money wasted on their treatments, secondly and most importantly it can cost their lives," he said.

Mr Naqali said they were aware of the case, adding 16 villagers were rushed to Labasa Hospital — 13 were treated and discharged — while the remaining three were admitted.

Earlier this year, 10 villagers on Gau in Lomaiviti were also rushed to hospital after consuming the moray eel.








