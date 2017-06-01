Tui Samoa cable to boost technology and communication

/ Front page / News

THE diversion of the Tui Samoa cable to Vanua Levu is expected to boost technology and communication.

Vodafone Fiji Ltd chief executive officer Pradeep Lal said the initial plans were for the fibre to begin operation by August this year.

Because of the work needed to be carried out, Mr Lal said, the project was expected to be completed between January and February next year.

"Samoa's new Tui Samoa cable will span more than 1,470km, connecting Samoa to Fiji with branching units to Wallis & Futuna and Vanua Levu, Fiji, enhancing fast, reliable and affordable internet services across the region," he said.

"In a nutshell the whole project would mean connecting Vanua Levu to the world.

"Fiji is very lucky in a sense that we now become the technology and communication hub of the Pacific region as we have connections to both the Samoan and Vanuatu underwater fibre," he said.

Mr Lal added Vodafone Fiji Ltd would this year work on its infrastructural development projects in the country valued at about $36 million.

"While our 3G network coverage covers 97 per cent of Fiji's population, another 80 per cent is covered by the 4G network," he said.

"In Vanua Levu having the underwater cable will boost coverage of the 4G network.

"This means more businesses will be set up in the North bringing in a lot of opportunities as connectivity to the outside world speeds up," Mr Lal said.

He added the North should brace for more developments in the near future.

The project is undertaken by FINTEL and funded by the World Bank through negotiation with Government.