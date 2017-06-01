FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard of a group of friends in Lautoka who usually congregate around the grog basin and many things are discussed.

One of the rules introduced was that swearing was not allowed during their grog sessions .

But for some, it has become part of their lingo.

Some start a sentence with an 'F' word and it gets worse.

There was this time when one of the wiser men called taki each time someone swore.

This continued throughout the night.

It got to a stage that the taki was like a merry-go-round.

These men usually drink until 1 or 2am.

That night when they were told that the grog was finished, all were thankful.

Some didn't even say goodbye.

Some were glassy eyed.

And some wondered where they were.