Fiji Time: 2:10 PM on Thursday 1 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Thursday, June 01, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard of a group of friends in Lautoka who usually congregate around the grog basin and many things are discussed.

One of the rules introduced was that swearing was not allowed during their grog sessions .

But for some, it has become part of their lingo.

Some start a sentence with an 'F' word and it gets worse.

There was this time when one of the wiser men called taki each time someone swore.

This continued throughout the night.

It got to a stage that the taki was like a merry-go-round.

These men usually drink until 1 or 2am.

That night when they were told that the grog was finished, all were thankful.

Some didn't even say goodbye.

Some were glassy eyed.

And some wondered where they were.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65540.6364
JPY 54.396651.3966
GBP 0.37520.3672
EUR 0.43180.4198
NZD 0.69230.6593
AUD 0.65630.6313
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 01st, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Devil blamed for rape
  2. Houses for bachelors
  3. Bainimarama tours NZ naval ship
  4. NFP eyes change
  5. Northern stars Krishna, Tuwai to lead birthday bash
  6. Call for free, fair election
  7. Fiji to lobby US support
  8. Structural damage
  9. $2.8m from bauxite
  10. Youths work for free

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. 3 doors of a home Saturday (27 May)