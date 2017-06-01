Fiji Time: 2:09 PM on Thursday 1 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Patrol boats to boost disaster response

Litia Cava
Thursday, June 01, 2017

THE New Zealand Government continued its assistance to Fiji yesterday with the handing over of four amphibious boats worth $NZ1.2 million ($F1.8m)

The boats were given by the New Zealand Foreign Minister, Gerry Brownlee, to Minister for National Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu.

Mr Seruiratu acknowledged the New Zealand Government for its continued assistance to Fiji, saying the two countries had a long relationship.

"I would like to convey our deep appreciation to New Zealand about the events in 2011 when we had TC Evan and of course it's still ongoing from 2011, the NZ Government has also been funding our National Disaster Week.

"We want to do as much in terms of awareness, but funding has been a constraint for us and the NZ Government has been assisting us from 2011."

Mr Brownlee said the boats would help boost Fiji's response to emergencies and also boost its disaster response capacity.

Mr Seruiratu said the ministry intended to deploy the boats to each division.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65540.6364
JPY 54.396651.3966
GBP 0.37520.3672
EUR 0.43180.4198
NZD 0.69230.6593
AUD 0.65630.6313
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 01st, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Devil blamed for rape
  2. Houses for bachelors
  3. Bainimarama tours NZ naval ship
  4. NFP eyes change
  5. Northern stars Krishna, Tuwai to lead birthday bash
  6. Call for free, fair election
  7. Fiji to lobby US support
  8. Structural damage
  9. $2.8m from bauxite
  10. Youths work for free

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. 3 doors of a home Saturday (27 May)