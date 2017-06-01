Patrol boats to boost disaster response

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Commissioners of each division on board the Sealeg vessels during a demonstration after the handover at the National Sailing Centre in Suva Point yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE New Zealand Government continued its assistance to Fiji yesterday with the handing over of four amphibious boats worth $NZ1.2 million ($F1.8m)

The boats were given by the New Zealand Foreign Minister, Gerry Brownlee, to Minister for National Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu.

Mr Seruiratu acknowledged the New Zealand Government for its continued assistance to Fiji, saying the two countries had a long relationship.

"I would like to convey our deep appreciation to New Zealand about the events in 2011 when we had TC Evan and of course it's still ongoing from 2011, the NZ Government has also been funding our National Disaster Week.

"We want to do as much in terms of awareness, but funding has been a constraint for us and the NZ Government has been assisting us from 2011."

Mr Brownlee said the boats would help boost Fiji's response to emergencies and also boost its disaster response capacity.

Mr Seruiratu said the ministry intended to deploy the boats to each division.