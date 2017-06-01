Drop in teenage smokers

/ Front page / News

WHILE smoking is prevalent among young people, the number of young smokers has dropped.

This was revealed by the Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Alexander O'Connor, while launching the World No Tobacco Day 2017 celebrations at Matainasau Village in Naitasiri yesterday.

"Smoking is also prevalent among young people. The 2016 Fiji Global School-based Health Survey (GSHS) showed percentage of students (13-17 years) who currently smoked cigarette stood at 12.2 per cent with males higher at 17.1 per cent and females 7.1 per cent," Mr O'Connor said.

"But when compared with the GSHS survey of 2010, the overall percentage of smoking among students aged 13 to 17 years has decreased from 13.1 per cent with males decreasing from 18.1 per cent and females decreasing from 7.9 per cent."

He said it was positive to note that the general trend from 2002 to 2011 indicated the overall prevalence rate among adults significantly dropped from 38 per cent to 30.8 per cent.

With this year's World No Tobacco Day theme being Tobacco — a threat to development, Mr O'Connor said this was aimed at demonstrating the threats smoking posed to the sustainable development of all countries, including the health and economic wellbeing of their citizens.

"It is also a campaign to encourage governments and the public to innovate measures to promote health and development by confronting the global tobacco crisis," Mr O'Connor said.

"The ministry has been working tirelessly with its development partners such as World Health Organization, local municipalities and non-government organisations to intensify awareness on the harmful effects of the consumption of tobacco products which is the threat to national development."

The 2011 Non Communicable Diseases Steps Survey indicated Fiji had a national smoking prevalence rate of 30.8 per cent, with males smoking significantly at 47 per cent compared with females at 14.3 per cent.