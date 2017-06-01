Fiji Time: 2:09 PM on Thursday 1 June

School receives boat, engine

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, June 01, 2017

RATU Varani Memorial School received a timely assistance of a boat and outboard engine from the Ministry of Education in Suva yesterday.

The school, which is situated in the interior of Kadavu, has 97 students and six teachers.

In handing over the items, Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said the assistance of boat and engines to schools in maritime and interior divisions began in 2015.

"This is a project we began in 2015, after noting that our transport assistance scheme did not allow for provision for boats and engines," Dr Reddy said.

"We note we can't treat all schools the same as schools in the urban areas. Different schools in different parts of Fiji face different problems and we need to ensure that we relook at our assistance so that we address these problems, particularly for schools in maritime and interior areas."

He said the assistance was done through small capital grants and until now the ministry had assisted 44 schools with boats and engines.

Ratu Varani Memorial School head teacher Kitione Turagabeci, on behalf of the school management, thanked the ministry for the assistance.








