Bainimarama tours NZ naval ship

+ Enlarge this image HMNZS Hawea commanding officer Lieutenant Dave Luhrs, right, escorts Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and New Zealand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerry Brownlee (second from left) during a tour of the vessel berthed at the Kings Wharf in Suva yesterday

THE strengthening of partnerships between the defence forces in Fiji and New Zealand is expected to be enhanced.

This as Fiji and New Zealand continue integration training with the HMNZS Hawea deployed to Fiji. The vessel is here to help patrol Fiji's territorial waters and its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama toured the vessel with NZ Foreign Affairs Minister Gerry Brownlee yesterday.

Commanding officer Lieutenant Dave Luhrs led the tour and briefed Mr Bainimarama on the work the crew and the vessel had been doing since its arrival last month.

"Over the month we recertified over here and we have been undertaking a period of two weeks of very heavy and intense training and also integration with fisheries, Customs and with the Republic of Fiji Navy personnel, and now we have completed one week of patrolling particularly the Lau Island Group," Lt Luhrs said.

Lt Luhrs said the number of Fiji's Navy personnel onboard HMNZ Hawea would increase over the course of the deployment as integration training is completed.

The six months deployment of HMNZS Hawea to Fiji marks the first time that a RNZN Inshore Patrol Vessel (IPV) is deployed to the Pacific.