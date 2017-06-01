Fiji to lobby US support

/ Front page / News

FIJI will lobby the US for its support at the United Nations Oceans Conference in New York next Monday.

At the meeting where Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will preside as co-chair with Sweden, the country is going to push for bigger polluters of oceans to adopt measures to make them sustainable for future generations.

Speaking from New York yesterday, Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau, who has been attending side meetings of the conference, confirmed that Fiji's major push at the event would be to call on the world to improve the health of the oceans.

"Our main push from Fiji basically is sustainable oceans, in whatever we do, the ocean needs to be sustainable for future generations," Mr Koroilavesau said.

"We are pushing for the improvement of the health of the ocean," he said.

Mr Koroilavesau said during national, sub-regional and regional consultations, Fiji has made commitments on what it was going to do at the conference.

"Those commitments will be announced during this conference, these are voluntary commitments by countries.

"We have voluntarily commitments by each country and we have commitments also as the region."

He revealed Fiji's agenda on promoting a healthy ocean would focus on three main areas- Call for action from countries, Voluntary commitment by countries and the partnership between parties to carry the conference to 2030

Mr Koroilavesau said Fiji would also link the Oceans Conference to its presidency of COP 23 - highlighting the need for urgent climate action.

"Absolutely, the health of the ocean is one of the supplementary Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) towards climate change. Ocean is one of the biggest contributors to climate change," he said.

Mr Koroilavesau said the PM will chair the main meetings in New York and would be supported by the Fiji delegation that would participate in all the other side meetings of the conference.

The conference supports the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.

The conference will be convened at United Nations Headquarters in New York from June 5 to 9, 2017, coinciding with World Oceans Day, to support the implementation of the SDG.