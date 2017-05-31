Fiji Time: 1:40 AM on Thursday 1 June

Flying Fijians: McKee believes in team's strategies

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Update: 5:53PM FLYING Fijians head coach John Mckee does not expect many changes in Australia?s game plan despite the new inclusion of six Fijian players to their squad.

"For Australia, although they have named some new players in their squad, I don't think they will change their game plan much from what we saw at the back end of last year around the November tour," Mckee said.

"But we believe we have got some good strategies around our team defence to be able to counter their game and hopefully put them on the back foot."

He said they showed that to the Wallabies during the last 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Fiji lost out on that occasion 28-13 to the Wallabies.








