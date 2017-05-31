Fiji Time: 1:40 AM on Thursday 1 June

Research finds organic soil management

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Update: 5:49PM PACIFIC island people are becoming more conscious of their health and what they eat and as our agricultural systems change from traditional ways of life to a more commercial approach, our diet is changing too.

In light of influences that commercial agriculture has had on soil, several organisations working in the sector have come together to put together some basic guides to help farmers yield healthier produce.

According to the Pacific Community (SPC), one of the organisations is the Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises & Development (FRIEND Fiji) who has conducted trials into more organic ways of managing soils to improve soil health.

A statement from the SPC said that research would be shared to the public tomorrow.

"The Pacific agriculture landscape has experienced many changes since transitioning from subsistence to commercial and with it the challenges," the SPC stated.

"Our soils and our plates are receiving more chemical inputs through the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilisers."

FRIEND conducted trials on organic pest management, which it has compiled in two publications:

- FRIEND Participatory Guarantee System Guidelines' that will assist 600 farmers in the management of organics

- Growing Organics Booklet that provides a range of recipes for improving soil health and methods of pest management without the use of chemicals.   

"The publications have been produced by FRIEND Fiji in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pacific Office in Fiji, the Sustainable Development Goal Fund, the Pacific Organic and Ethical Trade Community and Land Resources Division of the Pacific Community (SPC) through the Farm to Table Project."

The publications will be launched on Thursday June 1 at the Holiday Inn in Suva.








