Fiji Time: 1:40 AM on Thursday 1 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji to trial amphibious boats

LITIA CAVA
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Update: 5:41PM NEW Zealand Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee today handed over four amphibious boats to the Minister for National Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu.

He said that NZ and Fiji had agreed to trial the Sealegs boats in emergency response situations and natural disasters.

"The Sealegs boats will complement Fiji's excellent emergency response systems and boost their disaster response capacity," Mr Brownlee said.

Meanwhile, Mr Seruiratu said the ministry would first need to train its officers on the use of the boat and at the same time develop a governing structure on how the boat would be used.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65470.6357
JPY 54.489951.4899
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43420.4222
NZD 0.69150.6585
AUD 0.65430.6293
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Police investigate elderly man's death
  2. Wife, six children lose dad
  3. Tiko: About 15 a week
  4. Recruitment query
  5. Rabuka praises 'brave' farmers
  6. Fiji's first mining port
  7. Beauties vie for Hibiscus crown
  8. Education grant abuse
  9. Fiji Roads Authority says contractors keen on hiring villagers
  10. Farmers prepare for harvest

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. Civil service pay structure review Thursday (25 May)