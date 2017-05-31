Fiji to trial amphibious boats

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Minister for National Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu with NZ's Foreign Affairs Minister Gerry Brownlee after the handover of Sealeg vessels in Suva Point today. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 5:41PM NEW Zealand Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee today handed over four amphibious boats to the Minister for National Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu.

He said that NZ and Fiji had agreed to trial the Sealegs boats in emergency response situations and natural disasters.

"The Sealegs boats will complement Fiji's excellent emergency response systems and boost their disaster response capacity," Mr Brownlee said.

Meanwhile, Mr Seruiratu said the ministry would first need to train its officers on the use of the boat and at the same time develop a governing structure on how the boat would be used.