Sponsors commends Friendly North festival committee

Update: 5:37PM THE Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North committee have been lauded for the innovative projects it has been involved in.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, major sponsor Vodafone Fiji Limited's CEO Pradeep Lal said projects funded by the committee benefitted the community and its members.

Mr Lal said this was one of the reasons they would continue to support the initiative.

The committee's president, Shubash Chandra, said they were yet to identify a project to fund.

Last year, the carnival collected more than $200,000.