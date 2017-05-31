Fulton completes Lavena school block

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the FHH board at Lavena in Taveuni after the opening of the new classroom block (in the background) they helped built. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:29PM A SWITCH of duty from the daily roadworks to building new classrooms for students, Fulton Hogan Hiways joined Rotarians and kind donors in reconstructing the school block for Lavena students on Taveuni, Vanua Levu, following TC Winston.

The classrooms at Lavena Primary School, which opened last Friday included the company's board of directors who travelled from New Zealand, Rotarians of Taveuni and New Zealand and other kind donors.

A statement from the company noted the team work between those stakeholders fulfilled the mission earlier than expected.

"But teamwork, through the Rotary Clubs of New Zealand and Taveuni, corporate organisations in New Zealand, and supported by Fulton Hogan and Fulton Hogan Hiways Joint Venture in Fiji, helped rebuild the school," the company stated.

"By October 2016, eight months after TC Winston, the first two classrooms were completed and students had moved in. No other school in Category C made similar progress, which is indicative of the support from donors and volunteers."

Kelera Nakadi of Somosomo Village who attended the opening ceremony said villagers were in a joyous mood.