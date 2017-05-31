Fiji Time: 5:35 PM on Wednesday 31 May

New boat, engine for Ratu Varani students

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Update: 5:22PM MORE than 90 students of Ratu Varani Memorial School in Kadavu will now have better transportation access after receiving a new boat and engine from the Ministry of Education today.

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy said Government would continue to invest in rural and maritime schools around Fiji.

Ratu Varani Memorial School is a remote ED4C grade boarding school that provides education to students from Years 1 to 8.

The school benefits children from three villages of Kadavu Koro, Nacomoto and Namajiu, as well as four settlements of Soroko, Natubagunu, Burelevu and Laqere.

School manager Maciu Suguta expressed gratitude to the Fijian Government and the Education Ministry for the much-needed assistance.

"It will be a big boost for the students as the school is remotely located and a boat was an urgent need. This is the first Government to provide such assistance for students in the outer islands. This boat will be a motivation for our students to work hard and achieve good marks," Mr Suguta said in a Government statement issued today.

He said the boat would be a special gift for the students in time for Children's Day celebration tomorrow.








