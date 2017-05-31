Greater Navua areas face water disruptions

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:14PM WATER Authority of Fiji customers living in the greater parts of Navua are advised to store up on water as the supply disruption is expected to continue until 10pm.

A burst main at head works at the Navua Dam is the cause for the disruption.

Areas expected to be affected are Nasasa, Viwawa, Vakabalea, Deuba Village, Vunibau Village, Wainidova, Navua Town, Tadevo, Naitata, Naitonitoni, Tokotoko, Vuninokonoko, Togoru, Wainividio, Namelimeli Hospital and Nasasa junction.

The authority has advised customers in those areas to store water and use it wisely for their immediate needs during this period.