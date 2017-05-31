Fiji Time: 5:35 PM on Wednesday 31 May

Fiji Times

Greater Navua areas face water disruptions

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Update: 5:14PM WATER Authority of Fiji customers living in the greater parts of Navua are advised to store up on water as the supply disruption is expected to continue until 10pm.

A burst main at head works at the Navua Dam is the cause for the disruption.

Areas expected to be affected are Nasasa, Viwawa, Vakabalea, Deuba Village, Vunibau Village, Wainidova, Navua Town, Tadevo, Naitata, Naitonitoni, Tokotoko, Vuninokonoko, Togoru, Wainividio, Namelimeli Hospital and Nasasa junction.

The authority has advised customers in those areas to store water and use it wisely for their immediate needs during this period.








