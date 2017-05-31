Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Wednesday 31 May

Secondary cricket finals scheduled this weekend

PRAVIN NARAIN
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Update: 5:08PM THE 2017 Fiji Secondary Cricket finals will be played at Albert Park in Suva on Saturday.

National coach Josefa Rika said they were hoping the schools would put up a good performance on the day. 

The schools competing in the competition are Ratu Sukuna Memorial School, John Wesley College, Dudley High School, DAV College, Ratu Kadavulevu School, Queen Victoria School, Tailevu North College, Dawasamu High School, Natabua High School, Sangam Sadhu Kuppuswamy Memorial College, Adi Cakobau School, Gosepl High School and Ratu Latianara College. 

