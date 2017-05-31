Fiji Time: 5:35 PM on Wednesday 31 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Flying Fijians: Coaching unit monitors cohesion

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Update: 5:05PM FLYING Fijians coaching staff will be monitoring the team's cohesion in order to make sure they select the best group of players to take on the Aussies on June 10.

Head coach John Mckee said they would be making sure to select a forward pack that could contest in the set-plays like the line-out and the scrums.

He made this statement during a Flying Fijians press conference that was held earlier today at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

"This will be essential, winning our balls and putting the opposition under pressure," Mckee said.

He added they would be gauging each player's performance and also conducting medical screenings to ensure that players are fit and ready to play.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65470.6357
JPY 54.489951.4899
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43420.4222
NZD 0.69150.6585
AUD 0.65430.6293
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Wife, six children lose dad
  2. Tiko: About 15 a week
  3. Police investigate elderly man's death
  4. Recruitment query
  5. Fiji's first mining port
  6. Rabuka praises 'brave' farmers
  7. Education grant abuse
  8. Beauties vie for Hibiscus crown
  9. Fiji Roads Authority says contractors keen on hiring villagers
  10. Farmers prepare for harvest

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. Civil service pay structure review Thursday (25 May)