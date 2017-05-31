Flying Fijians: Coaching unit monitors cohesion

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:05PM FLYING Fijians coaching staff will be monitoring the team's cohesion in order to make sure they select the best group of players to take on the Aussies on June 10.

Head coach John Mckee said they would be making sure to select a forward pack that could contest in the set-plays like the line-out and the scrums.

He made this statement during a Flying Fijians press conference that was held earlier today at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

"This will be essential, winning our balls and putting the opposition under pressure," Mckee said.

He added they would be gauging each player's performance and also conducting medical screenings to ensure that players are fit and ready to play.