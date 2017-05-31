Forego fish species

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:58PM KAWAKAWA and donu, two grouper fish species breed at this time of the year making it the most dangerous time to eat the fish.

That has been the rationale behind conservationist calls for the public to forgo eating the two fish species as it spawns.

The 4FJ campaign, set up for this cause began its annual call to abstain from eating the fish in statements to the public and the media today.

"Kawakawa and donu, known as grouper in English, have been rapidly declining over the past several decades, with catches decreasing 70 per cent in 30 years, according to recent studies," the 4FJ stated.

Fiji's Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau joined the call to say the high-value fish was critical to local communities, commerce and culture.