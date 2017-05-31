Moira wins with timber

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Pieces from the FJFW award-winning "Tropic Gold" by 8 Mountains. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:48PM COMBINING timber and fashion was the challenge she laid out for herself and it proved to be a winning formula for Lautoka-based fashion designer Moira Solvalu-John when she won the two main awards at last weekend's Fiji Fashion Week.

Ms Solvalu-John whose design house is called 8 Mountains was awarded the premier award by the Textile Clothing & Footwear Council, which was FJFW Designer of the Year.

In addition, she received the 2017 Special Achievement Award, both of which she said viewed as validation for her company's work.

"It's an endorsement that as a local fashion label, we headed in the right direction - from production to retail," Ms Solvalu-John said.

In 2016, her collection at FJFW was Ghana Kato, which was her creative interpretation of the sugar industry. The collection received rave reviews at the show and has sold well since Ms Solvalu-John opened her new retail outlet in Suva.

Because she works for a shipping company, the designer is exposed to the export commodities a lot so she she didn't have to look far to decide her next collaboration; Tropic Forest Sawmill and Dayals Sawmill.

The resulting collection was Tropic Gold, which Ms Solvalu-John describes as "a homegrown concept inspired by the organics of lumber which is Fiji's green gold industry".

"Fiji Fashion Weeks 10th Year anniversary theme was Gold. We portrayed an organic version of natures gold. I spent a lot of time in research, the prints on the garments was taken at the Tropic Forest Sawmill and Dayals Sawmills in Ba," Ms Solvalu-John said.

"David (Solvalu) and I also sketched illustrated versions of wood grains in a geometrical order. We teamed up with Vanua Clay and Created wooden/clay jewellery from waste pieces of wood from the sawmills. Different wood reflected different colors when sawn."

As shipping Manager for Swires Shipping, the designer leads an unusual hectic lifestyle but her ability to work well under pressure is an asset to the processes of her life.

Moira has previously won Children's Designer of the Year (2015) and also won a Fiji Development Bank award for manufacturing in 2015.

"I have many people to thank, my son and husband for understanding my demanding work schedule and putting up with my moods when I'm crazy, my siblings Terisa and Craig Savo, Susau and Jason Yam, Robert and David.

"Also to my production manager Ailing Wei and to Hupfeld Horder who is my mentor; Vanua Clay for the collaboration, Tropic Forest Sawmill and Dayals Sawmill and most of all my customers who have made a local fashion label a success through their support."