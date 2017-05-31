Fijiana: Fingers crossed for key players' recovery

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Some team members of the Fijiana 7s rugby team who arrived into the country this morning after playing in the Canada 7s at the weekend. Picture: REINAL CHAND

Update: 4:34PM WITH three weeks to go before the final leg of the 2016/2017 HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series, TELECOM coach Iliesa Tanivula is keeping his fingers crossed that his key players will recover in time for selection.

Team manager Serupepeli Kubunarara said there were a few injuries after the tough competition in Canada but they hoped the players would recover before returning to camp next week.

The Fijiana side returned home this morning after participating in the Canada 7s over the weekend.

The Ana Maria Roqica-captained side finished in ninth spot and has dropped to fifth in the overall series standings.

The team lost its opening pool games to Ireland 19-14 and Spain 12-7 before they held Australia 24-all in the final pool game.

The side faced Spain again in the Championship Trophy final beating them 31-7.

New Zealand still tops the series with 96 points, Australia and Canada are in second spot with 82, Russia is fourth with 58 and Fiji in fifth spot with 54 points.

The France 7s will be played in Clermont-Ferrand from June 24-25.