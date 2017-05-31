Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Wednesday 31 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fijiana: Fingers crossed for key players' recovery

JOSEFA MAKABA
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Update: 4:34PM WITH three weeks to go before the final leg of the 2016/2017 HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series, TELECOM coach Iliesa Tanivula is keeping his fingers crossed that his key players will recover in time for selection.

Team manager Serupepeli Kubunarara said there were a few injuries after the tough competition in Canada but they hoped the players would recover before returning to camp next week.

The Fijiana side returned home this morning after participating in the Canada 7s over the weekend.

The Ana Maria Roqica-captained side finished in ninth spot and has dropped to fifth in the overall series standings.

The team lost its opening pool games to Ireland 19-14 and Spain 12-7 before they held Australia 24-all in the final pool game.

The side faced Spain again in the Championship Trophy final beating them 31-7.

New Zealand still tops the series with 96 points, Australia and Canada are in second spot with 82, Russia is fourth with 58 and Fiji in fifth spot with 54 points.

The France 7s will be played in Clermont-Ferrand from June 24-25.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65470.6357
JPY 54.489951.4899
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43420.4222
NZD 0.69150.6585
AUD 0.65430.6293
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Wife, six children lose dad
  2. Tiko: About 15 a week
  3. Police investigate elderly man's death
  4. Recruitment query
  5. Fiji's first mining port
  6. Rabuka praises 'brave' farmers
  7. Education grant abuse
  8. Beauties vie for Hibiscus crown
  9. Fiji Roads Authority says contractors keen on hiring villagers
  10. Farmers prepare for harvest

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. Civil service pay structure review Thursday (25 May)