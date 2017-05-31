Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Wednesday 31 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Matainasau Village declare tobacco-free hall

VISHAAL KUMAR
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Update: 4:26PM THERE is total of six tobacco-free villages and 53 tobacco-free village community halls in Fiji.

The tobacco-free villages are Nabukaluka and Nakorosule in Naitasiri, Nabila and Cuvu in Nadroga, Nabiti  and Lutukina in Macuata.

This was revealed by the Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Alexander O'Connor, while launching the World No Tobacco Day 2017 celebration's at Matainasau Village in Naitasiri earlier today.

"We are pleased to note that the declaration of Matainasau Village tobacco-free community hall would eventually lead to Matainasau Village being declared the next tobacco-free village in Fiji," Mr O'Connor said.

"Tobacco consumption continues to increase worldwide and the epidemic is still expanding, especially in less-developed countries.

"There is a need to expand the collaboration further to all our schools, youth groups, churches and other non-government organisations. The Ministry of Health and Medical Services cannot do this alone, we need the support of the communities, we need to broaden our networking and collaboration and everyone here needs to make a commitment to say no to smoking."

At present, there are an estimated 1.3 billion smokers in the world. 

The death toll from tobacco consumption now stands at 4.9 million people a year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65470.6357
JPY 54.489951.4899
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43420.4222
NZD 0.69150.6585
AUD 0.65430.6293
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Wife, six children lose dad
  2. Tiko: About 15 a week
  3. Police investigate elderly man's death
  4. Recruitment query
  5. Fiji's first mining port
  6. Rabuka praises 'brave' farmers
  7. Education grant abuse
  8. Beauties vie for Hibiscus crown
  9. Fiji Roads Authority says contractors keen on hiring villagers
  10. Farmers prepare for harvest

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. Civil service pay structure review Thursday (25 May)