Matainasau Village declare tobacco-free hall

Update: 4:26PM THERE is total of six tobacco-free villages and 53 tobacco-free village community halls in Fiji.

The tobacco-free villages are Nabukaluka and Nakorosule in Naitasiri, Nabila and Cuvu in Nadroga, Nabiti and Lutukina in Macuata.

This was revealed by the Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Alexander O'Connor, while launching the World No Tobacco Day 2017 celebration's at Matainasau Village in Naitasiri earlier today.

"We are pleased to note that the declaration of Matainasau Village tobacco-free community hall would eventually lead to Matainasau Village being declared the next tobacco-free village in Fiji," Mr O'Connor said.

"Tobacco consumption continues to increase worldwide and the epidemic is still expanding, especially in less-developed countries.

"There is a need to expand the collaboration further to all our schools, youth groups, churches and other non-government organisations. The Ministry of Health and Medical Services cannot do this alone, we need the support of the communities, we need to broaden our networking and collaboration and everyone here needs to make a commitment to say no to smoking."

At present, there are an estimated 1.3 billion smokers in the world.

The death toll from tobacco consumption now stands at 4.9 million people a year.