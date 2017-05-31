Flying Fijians excited about June, July tests

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:01PM FLYING Fijians head coach John Mckee says they are excited about the upcoming June and July test matches against the Australian Wallabies, Italy, Scotland, Manu Samoa and Ikale Tahi Tonga.

�It�s five tests matches over six weeks. It�s the biggest June, July program we�ve had for many years and I know the players are highly motivated to perform well for the Flying Fijians,� Mckee said.

Fiji will be playing the Wallabies in Melbourne, Australia on June 10.

They will then host Italy on June 17, Scotland (June 24), Tonga (July 8) and Samoa (July 15) at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Mckee said they would be taking every game as it comes as they do not want to be getting ahead of themselves.

�Over this campaign, first up over this first little block we have Australia, Scotland and Italy who are three very different teams with very different challenges."

The team will be having their training run at Bidesi Grounds, Laucala Bay, Suva later today.