Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Wednesday 31 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Flying Fijians excited about June, July tests

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Update: 3:01PM FLYING Fijians head coach John Mckee says they are excited about the upcoming June and July test matches against the Australian Wallabies, Italy, Scotland, Manu Samoa and Ikale Tahi Tonga.

�It�s five tests matches over six weeks. It�s the biggest June, July program we�ve had for many years and I know the players are highly motivated to perform well for the Flying Fijians,� Mckee said.

Fiji will be playing the Wallabies in Melbourne, Australia on June 10.

They will then host Italy on June 17, Scotland (June 24), Tonga (July 8) and Samoa (July 15) at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Mckee said they would be taking every game as it comes as they do not want to be getting ahead of themselves.

�Over this campaign, first up over this first little block we have Australia, Scotland and Italy who are three very different teams with very different challenges."

The team will be having their training run at Bidesi Grounds, Laucala Bay, Suva later today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65470.6357
JPY 54.489951.4899
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43420.4222
NZD 0.69150.6585
AUD 0.65430.6293
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Wife, six children lose dad
  2. Tiko: About 15 a week
  3. Police investigate elderly man's death
  4. Recruitment query
  5. Fiji's first mining port
  6. Rabuka praises 'brave' farmers
  7. Education grant abuse
  8. Beauties vie for Hibiscus crown
  9. Fiji Roads Authority says contractors keen on hiring villagers
  10. Farmers prepare for harvest

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. Civil service pay structure review Thursday (25 May)