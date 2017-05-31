Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Wednesday 31 May



Nadi residents advised to store water

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Update: 2:55PM RESIDENTS of parts of Nadi are now advised that water supply would be disrupted until 5pm today. attributed to a burst main at Martintar.

The areas expected to be affected include Vawa Rd, Brewers Rd, Zahoor Rd, Mt. St Mary's and Mountain View.

Residents in those areas are advised to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this period.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm.

For further enquiries, customers are advised to call 3346 777, and on the mobile short code 5777 (Vodafone, Digicel and Inkk users); or email contact@waf.com.fj








