Schools to get grants

Update: 2:41PM THREE schools and a village will have the challenges of being located in a remote location eased soon after they received grants this afternoon.

The funds, to be issued from the Prime Minister's office, will come from the Small Grants Scheme.

Nakorokula Village in Nadroga/Navosa will use their grants to fund a rural water supply project, while Duavata Secondary School in Macuata will be able to build a reservoir with theirs.

In the province of Bua, Vanua Levu, in the district of Solevu, Immaculate College will receive grants to purchase a VTSAT to ease communications with authorities.

Tacirua Primary School just outside Suva on Princess Road needs the grant to renovate their school buildings.