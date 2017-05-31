Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Wednesday 31 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Schools to get grants

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Update: 2:41PM THREE schools and a village will have the challenges of being located in a remote location eased soon after they received grants this afternoon.

The funds, to be issued from the Prime Minister's office, will come from the Small Grants Scheme.

Nakorokula Village in Nadroga/Navosa will use their grants to fund a rural water supply project, while Duavata Secondary School in Macuata will be able to build a reservoir with theirs.

In the province of Bua, Vanua Levu, in the district of Solevu, Immaculate College will receive grants to purchase a VTSAT to ease communications with authorities.

Tacirua Primary School just outside Suva on Princess Road needs the grant to renovate their school buildings.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65470.6357
JPY 54.489951.4899
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43420.4222
NZD 0.69150.6585
AUD 0.65430.6293
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Wife, six children lose dad
  2. Tiko: About 15 a week
  3. Police investigate elderly man's death
  4. Recruitment query
  5. Fiji's first mining port
  6. Rabuka praises 'brave' farmers
  7. Education grant abuse
  8. Beauties vie for Hibiscus crown
  9. Fiji Roads Authority says contractors keen on hiring villagers
  10. Farmers prepare for harvest

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. Civil service pay structure review Thursday (25 May)