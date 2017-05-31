Mali fish poisoning patients recover

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:37PM VILLAGERS from the village of Ligauilevu on Mali Island who were rushed to the Labasa Hospital last Sunday after contracting fish poisoning have recovered.

Mali district representative Seru Moce said the three villagers had been discharged from hospital.

"I hope they have learnt their lesson about consuming known poisonous fish species," Mr Moce said.

Ministry of Fisheries deputy secretary Sanaila Naqali urged villagers to follow the earlier advice of the ministry regarding poisonous fish species.

He said there was a list of poisonous fish species that had been widely circulated.

"We urge all to follow the advice on our notices and banner, and also the awareness and local knowledge they have," Mr Naqali said.