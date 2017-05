Basketball Fiji names Melanesia Games squad

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:31PM BASKETBALL Fiji has named a strong squad to compete in the Melanesian Games in Port Vila in Vanuatu in September later this year.

The side has roped in the services of Collin Lal, Semesa Tui Wainidroa and Joshua Tabanalagi who all featured in the 2016 Oceania U18 Basketball Championship held in Fiji.

The side is led by Saula Koroi.

2017/2018 Melanesian Games & World Qualifiers Mens Squad:

Point Guard: Leonard Whippy (Saints), Henry Tabuduka (Gold Coast), Jese Sikivou (Auckland), Colin Lal (New Era), Johnny Dyer (Boston), Bryan Ah Jack (USP), Kasa Saubulinayau (Warriors)

Shooting Guard: Esala Banuve (Boston), Tui Sikivou (Saints), Johnny Seruvatu (Idaman), Orisi Naivalurua (China), Marika Binatagi (Boston)

Small Forward: Joshua Fox (New Zealand), Wayman Whippy (Saints), Isireli Vuetibau (Boston), Joshua Tabanalagi (Mighty Mights), Benjamin Colata (Bryce), Vereniki Sauturaga (Mighty Mights)

Power Forward: Marcus Whippy (Canterbury NZ), Conrad Fox (Spartans), Willie Qounadovu (Spartans), Joshua Uluiviti (Wellington NZ)

Centre: Mataika Koyamainavure (USA), Inosi Naga (USA), Joshua Motufaga (USP), Pita Sowakula (New Zealand), Semesa Tui Wainidroa (Spartans)

Management: Saula Koroi (Coach), Frank Saketa (Co-Coach), Bendito Qumi (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Waisake Raicebe (Manager), Viliame Qio (Dietitian)