Supporting gender mainstreaming across State policies

VISHAAL KUMAR
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Update: 2:25PM A REGIONAL workshop on supporting gender mainstreaming across governments' policies, programs and services is underway in Suva today.

The regional meeting, which brings together heads of the public service, central planning, statistics, environment, education and women's affairs from 13 Pacific island governments aim to familiarise participants with gender mainstreaming, including gender statistics methods and tools in developing strategic approaches to support gender mainstreaming across governments in the region.

Australian High Commission's (Fiji) first secretary Suzanne Bent said advancing gender mainstreaming required much more than good gender analysis.

"Critical to the success of gender mainstreaming is commitment of senior management, the establishment of accountability mechanisms and making gender equality part of everyone's work," Ms Bent said.

The three-day workshop ends tomorrow. 








