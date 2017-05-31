Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Wednesday 31 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji, PNG Police commissioners talk peacekeeping

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Update: 12:06PM COMMISSIONER of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary Gary Baki today paid a courtesy visit to Fiji's Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho to discuss issues pertaining to police cooperation.

The visit is a follow up of a visit made by Brig-Gen Qiliho to PNG where discussions on training opportunities, particularly with regards to peacekeeping operations, topped the agenda.

Director of International Relations Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ulaiasi Ravula said the courtesy visit gave the heads of the two institutions the chance to see how far issues discussed during the first meeting had progressed.

"Fiji and Papua New Guinea share commonalities in policing and ways we could assist each other was primarily the issue of discussion during the first meeting between the two in April last year," SSP Ravula said.

Fiji's High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea Esala Teleni attended the meeting along with Commissioner Baki's delegation.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65470.6357
JPY 54.489951.4899
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43420.4222
NZD 0.69150.6585
AUD 0.65430.6293
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Wife, six children lose dad
  2. Tiko: About 15 a week
  3. Police investigate elderly man's death
  4. Recruitment query
  5. Fiji's first mining port
  6. Rabuka praises 'brave' farmers
  7. Education grant abuse
  8. Beauties vie for Hibiscus crown
  9. Fiji Roads Authority says contractors keen on hiring villagers
  10. Farmers prepare for harvest

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. Civil service pay structure review Thursday (25 May)