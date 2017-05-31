Fiji, PNG Police commissioners talk peacekeeping

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Commissioner of Police Brig-Gen Sitiveni Qiliho and PNG ComPol Constabulary Gary Baki in Suva today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:06PM COMMISSIONER of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary Gary Baki today paid a courtesy visit to Fiji's Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho to discuss issues pertaining to police cooperation.

The visit is a follow up of a visit made by Brig-Gen Qiliho to PNG where discussions on training opportunities, particularly with regards to peacekeeping operations, topped the agenda.

Director of International Relations Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ulaiasi Ravula said the courtesy visit gave the heads of the two institutions the chance to see how far issues discussed during the first meeting had progressed.

"Fiji and Papua New Guinea share commonalities in policing and ways we could assist each other was primarily the issue of discussion during the first meeting between the two in April last year," SSP Ravula said.

Fiji's High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea Esala Teleni attended the meeting along with Commissioner Baki's delegation.