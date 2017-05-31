Krishna, Tuwai to headline Fiji Link's birthday

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:53AM NORTHERN boys and Fijian sporting stars - footballer Roy Krishna and 7s player Jerry Tuwai will headline Fiji Link's birthday in Labasa this Saturday.

The domestic carrier marks its third birthday next month, and it will be taking celebrations to the Friendly North for the second year running.

The airline stated in a statement that it had planned an array of activities for the north, which would include meet and greet with Krishna and Tuwai, special fares and giveaways for crowds.

"The highlight of the day will be a special exhibition match between the Labasa Soccer team and Macuata Rugby team. In what may be a first for Fiji, fans will get to see their favourite teams play a short half of soccer followed by a short half of rugby," the airline stated.

"We're excited to once again celebrate our birthday with our friends in Labasa to thank them for making Fiji Link their airline of choice. We're always looking for opportunities to engage with the community here and this Saturday will offer Labasa residents heaps of fun, excitement and massive discount on Fiji Link flights," Fiji Link's general manager Athil Narayan said.

Festivities start at 10am at Labasa's Subrail Park.