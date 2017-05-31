Police investigate elderly man's death

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A policeman at the compound in which Manik Chand died this morning under the tray of the truck in the background. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 11:14AM A 67-YEAR-old man died this morning after he was trapped under the tray of a lorry this morning in Vunivau, Labasa.

Manik Chand is believed to have gone for his morning walk to his neighbouring son's house at about 6.30am before the incident happened.

His daughter-in-law Neeta Singh said the tray of the lorry was raised and her father-in-law had allegedly pulled the lever down.

"We don't know what really happened and it is shocking for all of us," Ms Singh said.

Police was also at the scene to question family members about the incident.

No comments could be obtained yet from the police.