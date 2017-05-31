FNU pursues accreditation

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji National University (FNU) is trying to get its Bachelor in Engineering program accredited by the Washington Accord.

Originally signed in 1989, the Washington Accord is a multilateral agreement between bodies responsible for accreditation or recognition of tertiary-level engineering qualifications within their jurisdictions.

It assists in determining if an engineering program in one signatory's jurisdiction is recognised for purposes of licensure and registration, employment, or admission to graduate school in another jurisdiction.

FNU vice-chancellor Nigel Healey revealed that the university had redone its Bachelor in Engineering program to make it compatible with engineering syllabus of major countries such as North America, Europe and Australia.

"This program is completely overhauled. It will begin shortly at our university. This is a four-year honours program which is designed to get Washington Accord accreditation and this will be a major step forward for us," Mr Healey said.

Mr Healey said FNU would launch the graduate entry into the medical program in semester two to address the issue of shortage of doctors in the country.

"From second semester students which have a good or covered high quality GPA in science degrees like bio chemistry and biology can apply for this program," he said.

"The way this will work is that they will take a bridging course for one year at the medical school and then they will transfer into the year four of the MBBS program that will allow us to increase the number of doctors that are graduating from FNU."