Training for child protection in emergecies

+ Enlarge this image Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Ministry permanent secretary Dr Josefa Koroivueta, sitting middle, with participants during the opening of the Child Protection in Emergencies Training at Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour on Monday. Picture: SUPPLIED

PROTECTION for children in emergencies such as natural disasters will be strengthened after a training program organised by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation in partnership with Save the Children.

Ministry of Women and Children permanent secretary Dr Josefa Koroivueta said children were affected in different ways by natural disasters.

He said children in the country were affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston and the training was pertinent in making sure the children were taken care of during emergencies.

"We know that when a disaster strikes, children and young people suffer disproportionately," Dr Koroivueta said while launching the Child Protection in Emergencies Training at the Pearl Resort Fiji in Pacific Harbour.

"Disasters impact children in many ways. Their supporting structures, such as schools, are destroyed or requisitioned for other uses. They struggle to deal with uncertainty, anxiety and shock, so their emotional and psychological wellbeing suffers."

He said the ministry was committed to providing holistic solutions to ensure that children's needs were addressed in the wake of natural disasters.

"We build on our existing child protection in development experience and work in partnership with children, their families, local authorities to strengthen child protection systems and community based mechanisms," Dr Koroivueta said.

"We will continue to establish and strengthen functional and reliable child protection systems able to prevent and respond at all the phases of the humanitarian cycle, preparedness, response and recovery."

The training will conclude on Friday.