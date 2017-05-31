Fare scheme helps 54,000

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 76-year-old Pauliasi Muavesi with his bus fare scheme card. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

A TOTAL of 54,359 senior citizens and 2960 people living with disabilities have been assisted under the bus fare concession scheme provided by the Department of Social Welfare since its inception in 2011, says Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

She said in 2011, 22,417 elderly people and 511 people living with disabilities were assisted.

However, this has decreased throughout the years, with 5009 elderly people assisted last year compared with 1867 this year.

Also, 493 disabled people were supported under the scheme last year compared with 157 this year.

"Since the inception of the program we had seen an influx of applications in the first couple of years, which was expected, as those eligible for the program were coming in droves because the program was new," said Ms Vuniwaqa.

"However, as the years progressed the number has decreased and there is now a steady number in the last couple of years, as we anticipated that only those turning 60 each year were coming in to the system."

Eligibility for the bus fare concession includes persons 60 years and above and all persons living with disability.

Ms Vuniwaqa said the agreement was between Government through the Prime Minister's Office and the Fiji Bus Operators Association, however, the ministry was given the responsibility to develop the cards after LTA could not meet the initial timeline given by the Prime Minister's Office.

"Initial budget allocation for the first six years was for the recruitment of 15 officers at the amount of $150,000 per year and these includes the processing of cards," she said.

She said the ministry came to an agreement with bus companies to allocate the first six rows of seats to the elderly, disabled and pregnant women.

"However, improvement of the total transport infrastructure for better accessibility for the elderly and disabled is something that will have to be done at national level with the different stakeholders," she said.

"The ministry can create awareness, but the implementation is where the different stakeholders can come in."