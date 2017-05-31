Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Wednesday 31 May

Major works for Capital City roads

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) under its Suva Arterial Road Upgrading Project (SARUP) 2 will carry out major maintenance work at Foster Rd and Usher St in the Capital City.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said the project was about upgrading and improving sealed roads accommodating large volumes of traffic in the Central Division.

He revealed that for Usher St, part of it would be upgraded once the new Stinston Bridge was constructed.

"This is programmed for this year. Works will include road pavement rehabilitation at least up to tangent points on side connecting roads. Replacement of kerb, channel and footpath in some locations, foamed bitumen mix pavement and asphalt surfacing will also be done," Mr Hutchinson said .

He revealed for the Foster Rd project, areas covered would be from Edinburgh Drive roundabout to intersection of Queens Rd and the Reservoir Rd roundabout.

"Roadworks will include road pavement rehabilitation including all lanes. This will need geometric and drainage design. New kerb and channel and footpaths for both sides, new bus bays, widening for right turn bays, foamed bitumen mix pavement, and asphalt surfacing," he said.

He said the SARUP program was a multi-phased and multi-year program so work would be be carried out over a number of years.








