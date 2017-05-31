Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Wednesday 31 May

Villagers gather for crusade

Luisa Qiolevu
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

VILLAGERS of Naduri and neighbouring villages gathered at Naduri Village grounds on Sunday to witness a crusade led by Assemblies of God northern presbyter Reverend Akuila Qalomaiwasa.

People from all walks of life gathered to witness the church service, where Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere with his family reconciled with their people.

While preaching to the people of Naduri Village, Mr Qalomaiwasa said people were known for their good behaviour and this behaviour would follow them when they die.

"All your riches, developments, fame and people you know won't save you when you die. You have to save yourselves and you have to start by living with God's words every day in order to be saved," he said.

"It's not your beginning that counts, but your ending that sums up your destiny."

Mr Qalomaiwasa said people had to choose a life with God or with Satan.

"You have to choose now and there is no time for holding back that thought," he said.

"Go to Jesus so you can live."

The service also led to the burning and destroying of witchcraft items which were surrendered by those who were allegedly involved.








