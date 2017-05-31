Islanders save factory

/ Front page / News

BUSINESSWOMAN and the owner of Rabi Island's virgin coconut oil factory, Terikano Takesau, is counting her lucky stars after the quick action of police officers, post master and Banabans saved her factory.

At 11pm last Friday, Mrs Takesau was alerted of flames coming from her VCO factory by police officers and the post master.

Determined to save the factory she had worked hard to set up, Mrs Takesau along with police, post master as well as members of the public tried to douse the flames and succeeded.

She thanked the Lord for saving her factory.

"It could have been easily destroyed if it wasn't for the police officers, the post master and members of the community here on Rabi who helped put out the fire," she said.

Mrs Takesau said all her VCO prouducts were not destroyed in the fire.

"I am so lucky that only half the factory got burned and not the whole factory," she said.

"Only the side where the drier was got burned down and that would only cost me around $300 dollars which is of no worry to me."

Terikano supplies virgin oil to all local hotels and resorts in Fiji and as well as customer who live abroad.

"They had already took out the fire when they came to my place to go and see the factory and I am thankful to them for their help because if it wasn't for them, I would have lost a lot and my hard work could have gone to waste," she said.