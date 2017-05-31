Miller ready to crush

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation's Labasa mill is adamant of a positive crushing season this year.

Fiji Sugar Corporation Labasa mill manager Karia Christopher said preparatory works showed successful results of mill performance.

"We have done some tests on machines and the overall mill machinery and it has given us very good results," he said.

"The mill is all good for this season and it is delivering a much better result. We also expect an increase in cane production and a good crushing season this year."

Mr Christopher said the acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum would commission the new season tomorrow at the mill.

Mr Clark earlier said a forecast of about 800,000 tonnes of crop production was earmarked. He also encouraged all growers to prepare for this season.

"The more we plant now, the better it will reflect in our output for 2018 crop, hence we encourage all farmers to focus on planting cane," he said.

"Our focus is ensuring that mills are ready to crush the increased quantity of cane and is also commencing well. The field is finalising the numbers, but it is encouraging to see the improvement in production not only in Labasa, but also on Viti Levu."

Mr Clark said his team anticipated a successful season.