Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Wednesday 31 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Miller ready to crush

Serafina Silaitoga
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation's Labasa mill is adamant of a positive crushing season this year.

Fiji Sugar Corporation Labasa mill manager Karia Christopher said preparatory works showed successful results of mill performance.

"We have done some tests on machines and the overall mill machinery and it has given us very good results," he said.

"The mill is all good for this season and it is delivering a much better result. We also expect an increase in cane production and a good crushing season this year."

Mr Christopher said the acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum would commission the new season tomorrow at the mill.

Mr Clark earlier said a forecast of about 800,000 tonnes of crop production was earmarked. He also encouraged all growers to prepare for this season.

"The more we plant now, the better it will reflect in our output for 2018 crop, hence we encourage all farmers to focus on planting cane," he said.

"Our focus is ensuring that mills are ready to crush the increased quantity of cane and is also commencing well. The field is finalising the numbers, but it is encouraging to see the improvement in production not only in Labasa, but also on Viti Levu."

Mr Clark said his team anticipated a successful season.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65470.6357
JPY 54.489951.4899
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43420.4222
NZD 0.69150.6585
AUD 0.65430.6293
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Wife, six children lose dad
  2. Tiko: About 15 a week
  3. Police investigate elderly man's death
  4. Recruitment query
  5. Fiji's first mining port
  6. Rabuka praises 'brave' farmers
  7. Education grant abuse
  8. Beauties vie for Hibiscus crown
  9. Fiji Roads Authority says contractors keen on hiring villagers
  10. Farmers prepare for harvest

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Florist turns rags to riches Thursday (25 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. Civil service pay structure review Thursday (25 May)