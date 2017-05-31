Guards want wage increase

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Islands Security Employer Association is pushing to increase the minimum wages for it employees.

Association President Vilikesa Raqio said they recommend the minimum wage be increased from the current $2.51 to $5.

He said they had written a submission to the Government for a decree for the employer on the minimum wage guideline in the country.

He made the comments after a meeting of the Fiji Islands Security Association.

"Two main issues were discussed at the meeting. The minimum wage increase for the employees and the submission to have a decree for the employers in the country," Mr Raqio said.

"At the moment, the minimum wage for the employees is $2.51 and we are looking to make it $5. This $5 will go to the employer.

"We need the the Government to look into the employers as well because we are the contractors.

"These are the people who contract us to come and provide security services. What we need is for them to pay us that $5 minimum wage rate. This will be fair."

According to Mr Raqio, there are more than 200 security companies operating in the country with more than 10,000 employees.

"Employees need the pay rise. We don't have any problem to increase their pay, but the problem lies with the people who are paying us. Big companies find it very hard to pay us this amount," he said.

"Every country around the world is involved with providing security services, even they have a law that caters for both employees and the employers, but in Fiji this is the biggest problem."

Mr Raqio also invited other security companies to join the association so they could look after their welfare and issues affecting them in the country.