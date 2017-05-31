Fiji Time: 5:35 PM on Wednesday 31 May

$16k for eye clinics

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

LIONS Club Nadi in collaboration with 202k Lions Club New Zealand gave computers to the Nadi and Lautoka hospital eye clinics on Friday to help them upgrade their systems.

The gifts were worth $16000.

202k district project committee Fiji representative Manoj Jeet said they were alerted of the need for new computer systems at the clinics hence the gifts.

"The money was raised from contributions from our members and also business organisations," he said.

"We are very grateful for each person's contribution and it has helped a lot."

The club also gave 1000 eyeglasses for the Lautoka, Nadi and Ba hospitals.

They had also facilitated the travel of a specialist who will help set up and upgrade the respective clinics' computer system.

Mr Jeet said they would continue to liaise with the Ministry of Health to help address issues.

"We feel very proud to have been able to help people in particular those with eye problems.

"Previously we had donated equipment that would help detect eye problems in diabetic patients and we are glad it is being put to good use."








