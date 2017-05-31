Fiji Time: 5:35 PM on Wednesday 31 May

Mechanical problems force flight diversion, cancellation

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

A FIJI Link flight from Suva to Labasa on Saturday afternoon had to divert to Nadi because of minor mechanical issues.

General manager Fiji Link Athil Narayan said the mechanical issues needed rectification.

Mr Narayan said the company's engineers had corrected the issues quickly.

"However, due to airport restrictions in Labasa whereby flights cannot land or take off from Waiqele airport after last light, the flight was unable to continue," he said.

"The flight was therefore cancelled, along with the return FJ 84 Labasa-Nadi service.

"All affected guests were accommodated in Nadi and Labasa, and flew on supplementary flight on Sunday morning (May 28).

"While this was a minor issue, the safety of our passengers and crew are our utmost priority."

Mr Narayan apologised for the inconvenience caused by the cancellations.

Meanwhile, businessmen in Labasa had earlier told the Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, during the Private Sector Budget Consultation of the need to have efficient lighting at the airport to cater for night flights.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce president Satish Kumar said night flights would boost business in Labasa giving businessmen time to carry out their urgent businesses in the city within a day's time.

Mr Kumar said there was an urgent need to extend and upgrade the Labasa Airport.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the Labasa Airport was constructed without much thought, adding they would look into the concerns.








